Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $145.69 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $197.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $892,429. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.