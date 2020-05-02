LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) versus KAR Auction Services (NASDAQ:KAR) Head to Head Contrast

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and KAR Auction Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 5.15 -$4.03 million N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.65 $188.50 million $1.04 13.52

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 6.00% 12.57% 2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LMP Automotive and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 KAR Auction Services 0 5 4 0 2.44

LMP Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.29%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats LMP Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a network of 75 whole car auction facilities in North America. The IAA segment offers loss claim solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, auto lenders, and charitable organizations through online auctions and salvage vehicle auction sites. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a network of 179 salvage auction sites in North America. It also operates 14 locations in the United Kingdom. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

