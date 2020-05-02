Luminex (LMNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Luminex to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Luminex has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Luminex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMNX opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

