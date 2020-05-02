Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.17.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$6.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.90. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

