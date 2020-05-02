LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $55.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

