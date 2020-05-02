Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $18.03 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.