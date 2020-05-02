Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

BANCO BRADESCO/S stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

