Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $335,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

