Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,771 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ardmore Shipping worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

