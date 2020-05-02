Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.