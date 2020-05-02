Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,721,000 after acquiring an additional 502,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

