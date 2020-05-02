Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 124.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3,473.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.