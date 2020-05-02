Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 29,560,000 shares. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NYSE MTDR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

