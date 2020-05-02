Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77, 2,078,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,426,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

