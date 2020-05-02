Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price dropped by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.68) price target (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.11 ($2.47).

MRO opened at GBX 96.66 ($1.27) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.35.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Melrose Industries will post 1192.422152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Antony Peckham bought 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,766 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

