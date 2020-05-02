MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.21. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

