Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Msci in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

NYSE MSCI opened at $319.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.99. Msci has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Msci by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

