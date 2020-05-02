Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.92, approximately 111,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 260,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

