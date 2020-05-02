NAHL Group’s (NAH) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NAH opened at GBX 43.25 ($0.57) on Tuesday. NAHL Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51.

In other NAHL Group news, insider James Saralis purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,786.11).

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

