National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NXPGF stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

