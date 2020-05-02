National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.90-2.94 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NNN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

