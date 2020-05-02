Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

