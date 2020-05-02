NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NSRGY stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

