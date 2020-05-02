NESTLE S A/S’s (NSRGY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

