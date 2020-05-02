New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GBR opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

