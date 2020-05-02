New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFE opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

