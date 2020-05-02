New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

