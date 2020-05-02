NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 10,045 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000.

Shares of PAPR opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.