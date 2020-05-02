NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,169 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,028,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,150,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 451,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

