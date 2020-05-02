NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

