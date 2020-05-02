NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $230,000 Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

JD opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

