NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

