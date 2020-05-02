NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $250,000 Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after buying an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $128.36 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

