NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.06. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

