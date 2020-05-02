NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

