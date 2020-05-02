NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 123 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Dover by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $91.47 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

