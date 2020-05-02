NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 272 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $156,296,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,301,351.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total value of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,532 shares of company stock worth $11,601,042. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $319.83 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average of $338.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

