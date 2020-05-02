NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 7,502 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

