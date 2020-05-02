NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,686.83 ($74.81).

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,762 ($62.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,290.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,159.89.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

