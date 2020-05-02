Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.44. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NLSN stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Nielsen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

