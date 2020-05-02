Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NKE opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

