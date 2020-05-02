Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2,678.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE WNC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $433.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

