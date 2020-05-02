Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.