Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TriMas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRS opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

