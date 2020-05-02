Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $125.44 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

