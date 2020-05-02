Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIVO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

