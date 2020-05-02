Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

