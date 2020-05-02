Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,495,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESGR. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

