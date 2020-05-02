Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.