Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $18,105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after purchasing an additional 486,120 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,190,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 448,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 267,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 180,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.08%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,160 shares of company stock worth $8,389,801. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

